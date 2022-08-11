Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 880 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in eBay were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

