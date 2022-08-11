Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 556 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $254.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.