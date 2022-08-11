Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 297 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $429.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

