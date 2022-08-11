Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $158,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nucor were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.