The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kroger were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

