Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.