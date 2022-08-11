2,653 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $116.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

