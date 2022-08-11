Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 254.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $280.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

