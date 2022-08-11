Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

