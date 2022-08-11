Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 950.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

