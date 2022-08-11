Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bunge were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

