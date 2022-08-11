Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 87 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $532.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $13,609,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

