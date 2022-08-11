Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
