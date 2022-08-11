Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,245 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

