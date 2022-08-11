Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

