Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Luminar Technologies worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZR opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

