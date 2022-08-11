Csenge Advisory Group Sells 35,498 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,498 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

