Csenge Advisory Group Has $534,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $240.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.