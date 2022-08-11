Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.32% of GrafTech International worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,656 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.