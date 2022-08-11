Csenge Advisory Group Sells 6,289 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

