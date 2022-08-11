Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $418,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $301.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

