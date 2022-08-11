Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

DBX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

