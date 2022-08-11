Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,573,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,967,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

