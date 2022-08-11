Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

