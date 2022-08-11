Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 23,961 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

