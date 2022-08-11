Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,099,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20.

