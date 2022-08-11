Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 16,763 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Profile

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

