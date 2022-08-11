Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,301 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

