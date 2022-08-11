iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $105.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.