Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $219.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.54.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

