Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

