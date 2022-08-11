Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB Trading Up 4.1 %

ABB Profile

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.