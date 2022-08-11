Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 14,820 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,763.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

