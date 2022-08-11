Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

