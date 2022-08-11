Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $4,184,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

