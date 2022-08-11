Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,287 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

