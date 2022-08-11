Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $554,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,903,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

