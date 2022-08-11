Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 923 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CF Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 239,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

CF opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.