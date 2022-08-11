Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

