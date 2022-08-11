Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Stock Performance

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.56.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $382.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.