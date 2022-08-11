Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,128 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 464,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

CFG opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

