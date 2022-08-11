Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

