Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 111 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $254.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

