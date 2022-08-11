Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TPTX opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,387,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,036,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Turning Point Therapeutics
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
