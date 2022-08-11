Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Ingersoll Rand worth $88,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

