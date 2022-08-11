Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Zscaler worth $87,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.15.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

