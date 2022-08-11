W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of W.W. Grainger worth $97,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,783,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $564.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.80 and a 200-day moving average of $488.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $569.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.