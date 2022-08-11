Swiss National Bank Acquires 81,500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Garmin worth $79,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Garmin by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Garmin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.