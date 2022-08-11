W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

