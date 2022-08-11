Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Fortive worth $89,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $58,488,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after buying an additional 405,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

